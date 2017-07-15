Thread: 3rd Party Addons When?

Anybody hear or read any rumors on third-party development addons? I would really like an accurate helicopter sometime in the near future. Hopefully Microsoft will release some helicopters in the not-so distant future but I'm not holding my breath. I am hoping however that companies like Aerosoft will produce some interesting addons. I've been eyeing the Huey X by Aerosoft but what's the point when 2020 is about to release?
Maybe these FSX addon aircraft can be ported to MS2020? That would make things very interesting. Anyways, I thought I'd ask here as this seems like a pretty informed community.
