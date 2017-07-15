Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 3rd Party Addons When?

  Today, 07:10 PM #1
    3rd Party Addons When?

    Anybody hear or read any rumors on third-party development addons? I would really like an accurate helicopter sometime in the near future. Hopefully Microsoft will release some helicopters in the not-so distant future but I'm not holding my breath. I am hoping however that companies like Aerosoft will produce some interesting addons. I've been eyeing the Huey X by Aerosoft but what's the point when 2020 is about to release?

    Maybe these FSX addon aircraft can be ported to MS2020? That would make things very interesting. Anyways, I thought I'd ask here as this seems like a pretty informed community.
  Today, 07:53 PM #2
    n697dt:

    Check out the upcoming and newly released add-ons at this site: https://fselite.net

    Looks like there are going to be a lot of 3rd party add-ons.http://fselite.net
  Today, 08:27 PM #3
    zSCHIZOz:

    Good stuff, my man! I'm hoping for aircraft over scenery though. MS did a pretty nice job with the scenery even if most of it is autogen.
