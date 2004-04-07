Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: P-40 Charlotte, NC to Springfield, MO

    Default P-40 Charlotte, NC to Springfield, MO

    Very nice day for a trip.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 138.8 KB  ID: 220767

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 170.9 KB  ID: 220768

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 132.8 KB  ID: 220769

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 190.3 KB  ID: 220770

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 241.6 KB  ID: 220771

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 110.2 KB  ID: 220772

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 238.7 KB  ID: 220773

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 246.8 KB  ID: 220774

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 188.0 KB  ID: 220775

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 137.5 KB  ID: 220776

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 189.4 KB  ID: 220777
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Default

    Nice shots of a plane that's not easy to handle! And based on what I see here, you're probably a little tail heavy as well. Having said that, you possibly are showing a classic stall three point landing! With just screen shots, it's hard to tell for sure!

    Tail-draggers are a totally different world which IMHO too few pilots really take the time to learn!!!! It's not just CG, it's also really knowing true actual angle of attack and understanding their aircraft's weight and balance!!

    To me a tricycle gear aircraft is a terrible alternative for GA pilots who never choose to learn good flying, taxing, and landing skills.

    Michael
    Michael
    Default

    When I was flying RW I thought it would be great to learn and fly a tail dragger. Never got the chance.
    Default

    Good run David. Challenging in that beast!
