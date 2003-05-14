Thread: Keyboard Commands?

I was wondering if the commands that we have all been using for 20+ years are the same in the new MSFS? I would love to just be able to jump in and hit "S" for change views, "F2" for reverse thrust, and so on. Anybody know?
I was wondering if the commands that we have all been using for 20+ years are the same in the new MSFS? I would love to just be able to jump in and hit "S" for change views, "F2" for reverse thrust, and so on. Anybody know?
Can’t answer I’m afraid, due to the NDA
Only another week to go though
Regards
Steve
Bookmarks