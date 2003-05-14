Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Keyboard Commands?

  1. Today, 05:32 PM #1
    data65
    data65 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    362

    Default Keyboard Commands?

    I was wondering if the commands that we have all been using for 20+ years are the same in the new MSFS? I would love to just be able to jump in and hit "S" for change views, "F2" for reverse thrust, and so on. Anybody know?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:23 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    196

    Default

    Can’t answer I’m afraid, due to the NDA
    Only another week to go though

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. keyboard commands
    By wesl in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-14-2003, 03:02 AM
  2. Keyboard Commands weirdness
    By andykay in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-24-2003, 04:36 AM
  3. Keyboard commands to view and pan around the a/c cabin?
    By doering1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-01-2002, 09:50 AM
  4. GPS/NAV Keyboard commands
    By heatbug10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-05-2002, 03:21 PM
  5. WinMe gives uncommanded keyboard & trigger commands
    By biloxijes in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-10-2002, 03:36 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules