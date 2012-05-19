Thread: Early Morning Charter Alice Springs to Ayers Rock

Grand weather for winter! So off to Ayers Rock early in the day.
Remember to click on the shots!
Coming up in the Reply are more shots. We decided to make a quick detour to see the Rock before landing.
Michael
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -
Most of my scenery is from ORBX. I love my SCOTFLIGHT SCENERY!
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
Final shots from Australia:
Hope you enjoyed our little flight!!
Michael
Really nice flight! Glad you got Ayer’s Rock in there!
