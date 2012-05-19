Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Early Morning Charter Alice Springs to Ayers Rock

  1. Today, 04:04 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,660

    Default Early Morning Charter Alice Springs to Ayers Rock

    Grand weather for winter! So off to Ayers Rock early in the day.

    Remember to click on the shots!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Ready to Roll.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 164.6 KB  ID: 220746

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Rear View.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 193.2 KB  ID: 220747

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Cockpit View.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 149.1 KB  ID: 220748

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Heading Out.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 154.8 KB  ID: 220749

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Low Pass.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 207.2 KB  ID: 220750

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 T&G Final.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 263.7 KB  ID: 220751

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Night Sky.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 125.4 KB  ID: 220752

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Comong at Ya.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 144.6 KB  ID: 220753

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Dawning.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 140.3 KB  ID: 220754

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Tower View Ayers Rock.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 252.9 KB  ID: 220755

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Airport Ahead.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 332.8 KB  ID: 220756

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 In the scud.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 52.8 KB  ID: 220757

    Coming up in the Reply are more shots. We decided to make a quick detour to see the Rock before landing.

    Michael
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -
    Most of my scenery is from ORBX. I love my SCOTFLIGHT SCENERY!
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,660

    Default

    Final shots from Australia:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Detour to see the Rock.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 252.3 KB  ID: 220758

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Straight Ahead.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 271.9 KB  ID: 220759

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Ir seens to Glow.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 229.8 KB  ID: 220760

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Sure is Huge.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 272.5 KB  ID: 220761

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17 From Ayers Tower.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 155.4 KB  ID: 220762

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18 King Air to Land.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 247.6 KB  ID: 220763

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 19 At Touchdown.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 339.5 KB  ID: 220764

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20 Taxi to Park.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 345.3 KB  ID: 220765

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 21 Parked and Dark.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 343.6 KB  ID: 220766

    Hope you enjoyed our little flight!!

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:45 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,273
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Really nice flight! Glad you got Ayer’s Rock in there!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Around Alice Springs with Connellan Airways
    By jankees in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-19-2012, 09:25 PM
  2. 184th RTW Flight -- Alice Springs to Darwin, Australia
    By jpy8 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:47 AM
  3. 183rd RTW Flight -- Adelaide to Alice Springs, Australia
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:47 AM
  4. Qantas 737-300 Alice Springs- Darwin
    By Hergest in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-14-2003, 11:07 AM
  5. Dash 8 Broken Hill to Alice Springs
    By Hergest in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-13-2003, 09:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules