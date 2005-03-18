Thread: Seriously?

Good luck with that, this time around. I've made myself a resolution to NOT buy any scenery which removes or replaces default functions such as moving jetways for additional payware alternatives. I won't be buying any aircraft which has less functionality in any way than the default planes. Why pay more to get less?
Originally Posted by BushPilot
Better to save that $60 and get add-on aircraft and scenery that will be better than default.
I sincerely hope that Microsoft/Xbox Studios/Asobo Studios will have a strict quality control process in place to ensure that all payware addons are of the the highest quality and won't cause any conflicts, CTD's or the various graphics and performance issues which have plagued us all in the past.
"Better than default" had better mean "better in every way" from now on.
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 04:45 PM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks