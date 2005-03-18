Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Seriously?

  Today, 11:46 PM #1
    GhostTown
    I can't believe that some people are saying they are going to get the standard or deluxe versions...and not the premium deluxe?
    If you can afford the PC needed to run MSFS2020 you can afford another $60 to get premium deluxe with ALL the hand crafted airports included.
  Today, 04:07 PM #2
    BushPilot
    I think it all comes down to which part of the world you mostly fly. In addition, I almost never fly the default aircraft, I go with high quality add-on aircraft. And if I frequent an airport, I get add-on scenery for that airport.

    Better to save that $60 and get add-on aircraft and scenery that will be better than default.
  Today, 04:22 PM #3
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by BushPilot View Post
    Better to save that $60 and get add-on aircraft and scenery that will be better than default.
    Good luck with that, this time around. I've made myself a resolution to NOT buy any scenery which removes or replaces default functions such as moving jetways for additional payware alternatives. I won't be buying any aircraft which has less functionality in any way than the default planes. Why pay more to get less?
    I sincerely hope that Microsoft/Xbox Studios/Asobo Studios will have a strict quality control process in place to ensure that all payware addons are of the the highest quality and won't cause any conflicts, CTD's or the various graphics and performance issues which have plagued us all in the past.
    "Better than default" had better mean "better in every way" from now on.
  Today, 04:28 PM #4
    OP sounds like flame bait to me.

    AFAIK there is nothing (apart from EGLL in the premium deluxe) that justifies paying the extra price. A bunch of GA aircraft I would probably never fly and a bunch of hand crafted airports I would never use. It's not like you can walk round the airports in 1st person perspective, pop in the duty free or find the observation deck...

    Besides people have different budgets. I will be running FS2020 on a PC I purchased 5 years ago but have made a number of updates so the "cost" is more than paid for. I could afford the PD version quite easily if I wanted to but there are others out there for whom putting a roof over the head or food in the bellies of their kids might just be a tad more important than a slightly more up market version of a game which lets you pretend you're a pilot. Other customers might be on furlough due to Covid-19, might even be wondering if they will have a job in a month or two's time...

    Sheesh.
    Vern.
  Today, 04:35 PM #5
    I’m getting it mostly for KSFO
  Today, 06:14 PM #6
    ianhr
    Quote Originally Posted by GhostTown View Post
    I can't believe that some people are saying they are going to get the standard or deluxe versions...and not the premium deluxe?
    If you can afford the PC needed to run MSFS2020 you can afford another $60 to get premium deluxe with ALL the hand crafted airports included.
    Seriously?

    Ok, I get it, you're into airports. Personally, as long as there's a runway I'm happy; everything else is just non-essential eye-candy.

    And as for the aircraft, it's possible their aerodynamic modelling is significantly better than that of the FSX default planes I never fly, but without the wear and damage modelling of, for example, an A2A or PMDG aircraft, they're almost as worthless. For me.

    Better to use the saved sixty bucks for quality add-ons.
  Today, 06:20 PM #7
    kingnorris
    Quote Originally Posted by GhostTown View Post
    I can't believe that some people are saying they are going to get the standard or deluxe versions...and not the premium deluxe?
    If you can afford the PC needed to run MSFS2020 you can afford another $60 to get premium deluxe with ALL the hand crafted airports included.
    NUNYA

    (None of your business)

    Not to sound harsh, but why are you concerned with which versions others may buy??
  Today, 06:51 PM #8
    zSCHIZOz
    I'll be getting the Standard Edition and I'll tell you why. The Deluxe Edition offers nothing of interest to me other than KORD. The Deluxe aircraft are all practically the same as the ones in Standard. Now the Premium Deluxe is tempting as it carries the 787 and Citation. I like airliners and I like jets but the price is DOUBLE that of the Standard Edition. I'll just wait for Premium Deluxe to go on sale in the Steam Store or perhaps quality third-party addons will be available before then.

    Paying $60 for 2020 is a steal. I'm very much looking forward to the Standard Edition!
