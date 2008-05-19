Thread: DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

I should have posted this earlier on here.
Im building a simple home cockpit out of a DC-6 Control wheel (ex TASSA fleet 1948 Douglas DC-6 C/N 43118 scrapped Magaluf Mallorca, original DC-3 trim wheel. Magneto switch, cowl flap valves and pilot and co-pilot seats, and of course some home made panels wired up with the excellent electronics kit from Leo Bodnar.
PC hardware will be Saitek Cessna Yoke modded to take the old wheel, two Throttle quadrants also from Saitek.
Having had DC-3 experience back in the noughties (some sectors solo!) it has been my favourite aeroplane since. I remember being in Mallorca and it took 9 hours to download the Jan Visser DC-3 on the old copper wires and a sloooooow internet connection - but the result was breathtaking 20 years ago !!
