Thread: DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

    AlyMac
    AlyMac
    I should have posted this earlier on here.

    Im building a simple home cockpit out of a DC-6 Control wheel (ex TASSA fleet 1948 Douglas DC-6 C/N 43118 scrapped Magaluf Mallorca, original DC-3 trim wheel. Magneto switch, cowl flap valves and pilot and co-pilot seats, and of course some home made panels wired up with the excellent electronics kit from Leo Bodnar.

    PC hardware will be Saitek Cessna Yoke modded to take the old wheel, two Throttle quadrants also from Saitek.

    Having had DC-3 experience back in the noughties (some sectors solo!) it has been my favourite aeroplane since. I remember being in Mallorca and it took 9 hours to download the Jan Visser DC-3 on the old copper wires and a sloooooow internet connection - but the result was breathtaking 20 years ago !!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Dc3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 68.1 KB  ID: 220735Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 65.2 KB  ID: 220734
    AlyMac
    AlyMac
    I have both the V-SkyLabs DC-3 and the AWX DC-3. In my honest opinion the AWX machine is closer to my memories, sounds better with the fabulous sound FMOD file and more importantly works with my overhead panels.
    AlyMac
    AlyMac
    sorry I cant add photos. I go to add photos, from PC, I highlight the photo and nothing happens
    il88pp
    Hi alymac,
    maybe this will help you with uploading images:
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...hp?287742-Md83
