Disk space
Well after 'googling' this and searching on this forum I don't seem to have discovered exactly how much disk space is not only required for initial installation but the recommended disk space. I have read "at least 150GB".
I have my disk 0 (main disk) partitioned into a C: and D: drive because some sims in the past recommended that they not be installed on C: drive.
Currently I have 172GB free space on D: drive and could increase that by decreasing my C: drive which has 156GB free space. I could do that now before I receive FS2020 but it will result in some effort and time but it will be preferable to doing it after I install FS2020.
Should I increase free space more than 172GB? I realise that as time goes by there will be more aircraft and maybe 3D buildings/scenery but just what is space will be required for these?
Thanks
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
