Hey all, in the past I have played fs 2004 and fsx. Looking forward to 2020 coming out. I currently have an old built pc that I no longer use and I know isn’t capable of running 2020 as it barely runs fsx. I’m in the market of buying a gaming laptop with the sole purpose of playing the new flight sim. I have looked at the minimum and recommend specs but I am not knowledgeable with the specs and there meanings. I’m looking to be able to play the game and it be enjoyable but I’m not looking to spend $3000 on a gaming laptop. It’d be greatly appreciate if you guys share ur thoughts and maybe even share some links on what your suggestions are.
Bookmarks