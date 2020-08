Originally Posted by Rupert Originally Posted by

Sweet!! I always thought the F-8 was the most attractive carrier based plane I've ever been around. I love the swing wing!!



They and the A-4s were much better at laying down air cover for a chopper than the F-4. Both seemed much more responsive at low speed.



As to max altitude, the book says 58,000' service ceiling. Based on the flame out and the lower elevation, perhaps yours has bad or at least dirty, fuel-injectors?



Again Where did you find that sweet-heart!?? I'd love to put both in my hanger as well!



Michael