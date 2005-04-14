Thread: This one totally blew my away - The Animals

As long as I used FSX, never seen the elephants and giraffes. Granted didn't look hard enough. But those marker things in FS2020 sure make it easier!
They gotta fix the AI cars though. Rather then all most kill them, they should stop and feed them like people would do in real life
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks