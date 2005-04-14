Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: This one totally blew my away - The Animals

  1. Today, 01:51 PM #1
    doering1
    doering1 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Burlington, Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    1,955

    Default This one totally blew my away - The Animals

    Especially the elephants!

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Concept to Reality - 1975 to 2020 - Trailer
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfgYm-jI1oE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:19 PM #2
    dogdish
    dogdish is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    840

    Default

    As long as I used FSX, never seen the elephants and giraffes. Granted didn't look hard enough. But those marker things in FS2020 sure make it easier!

    They gotta fix the AI cars though. Rather then all most kill them, they should stop and feed them like people would do in real life
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Blew this one
    By Amtran618 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-14-2005, 10:02 PM
  2. My graphics card blew up!!!!! so now I want a new pc. Help chosing plz
    By jam6971 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-08-2005, 02:27 AM
  3. Well, I did...Blew away FS2002
    By jhender501 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-31-2003, 05:53 AM
  4. Wow..totally blown away by the Archer.
    By CaptainMatt in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-26-2003, 07:44 AM
  5. Added new scenery - blew up starting point.
    By Craiger in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-24-2003, 01:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules