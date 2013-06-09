Thread: Rick's P-51 Around Daytona - Risky Business

Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
David - That aircraft wasn't in the download that I got. I need to check on this, be back in a bit!
I don't know which download you go a hold of, but I do like the looks of your P-51! Looks like it is setup to be a racer?? Good going David! When you get a chance, check out the ones that I recommended! They're not racers, but very nice shiny P-51's that wouldn't make it in a race environment!
Rick
Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 02:48 PM.
This is the file name you sent me from the library and the one I downloaded
fsx_p_51d_ver_1_1.zip
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
Wow, this has never happened to me before! I did download the P-51's from Flyaways with the same file name, BUT, before I recommended this to one of our site's members, I would see if it was offered on this site, which it was! I just went in on this site's download listing, downloaded it again to see what I would get, and I got the same thing I previously downloaded from Flyaways! Anyway, the mystery is yet to be solved, but you have a nice P-51 there! Enjoy it, as all the P-51's are a thrill to fly even on flight sim!
Rick
Sure is a sleek looking speedster in any case.
Larry
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
Bookmarks