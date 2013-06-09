Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Rick's P-51 Around Daytona - Risky Business

  1. Today, 01:44 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Thumbs up Rick's P-51 Around Daytona - Risky Business

    Downloaded Rick's find. Sweet flying bird! Just needs an auto pilot and NAV/GPS coupling. Only has a VR cockpit. The "i" key is supposed to fire the guns. Only turns on the smoke for me. Anywho, darn fun to fly.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 198.7 KB  ID: 220699

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 12  Size: 180.4 KB  ID: 220700

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 179.2 KB  ID: 220701

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 176.3 KB  ID: 220702

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 200.9 KB  ID: 220703

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 186.4 KB  ID: 220704

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 147.5 KB  ID: 220705

    Down side of a loop

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 251.8 KB  ID: 220706

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 218.7 KB  ID: 220707

    Definitely a couple bounces on landing. I need to work on that!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 141.6 KB  ID: 220708
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:35 PM #2
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    David - That aircraft wasn't in the download that I got. I need to check on this, be back in a bit!

    I don't know which download you go a hold of, but I do like the looks of your P-51! Looks like it is setup to be a racer?? Good going David! When you get a chance, check out the ones that I recommended! They're not racers, but very nice shiny P-51's that wouldn't make it in a race environment!

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 02:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:08 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,653

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    Downloaded Rick's find. Sweet flying bird! Just needs an auto pilot and NAV/GPS coupling. Only has a VR cockpit. The "i" key is supposed to fire the guns. Only turns on the smoke for me. Anywho, darn fun to fly.

    Definitely a couple bounces on landing. I need to work on that!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 14  Size: 141.6 KB  ID: 220708
    What a sharp looking bird!! Where did you download it!!!???

    And yes, tail draggers require a totally different technique on the ground.
    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 03:11 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:39 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    This is the file name you sent me from the library and the one I downloaded

    fsx_p_51d_ver_1_1.zip
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:40 PM #5
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    What a sharp looking bird!! Where did you download it!!!???

    And yes, tail draggers require a totally different technique on the ground.
    Michael
    From the file library on this site:

    fsx_p_51d_ver_1_1.zip
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:33 PM #6
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    Wow, this has never happened to me before! I did download the P-51's from Flyaways with the same file name, BUT, before I recommended this to one of our site's members, I would see if it was offered on this site, which it was! I just went in on this site's download listing, downloaded it again to see what I would get, and I got the same thing I previously downloaded from Flyaways! Anyway, the mystery is yet to be solved, but you have a nice P-51 there! Enjoy it, as all the P-51's are a thrill to fly even on flight sim!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 05:16 PM #7
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Downwind66 View Post
    Wow, this has never happened to me before! I did download the P-51's from Flyaways with the same file name, BUT, before I recommended this to one of our site's members, I would see if it was offered on this site, which it was! I just went in on this site's download listing, downloaded it again to see what I would get, and I got the same thing I previously downloaded from Flyaways! Anyway, the mystery is yet to be solved, but you have a nice P-51 there! Enjoy it, as all the P-51's are a thrill to fly even on flight sim!

    Rick
    This file had different paints also
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:47 PM #8
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,797

    Default

    Sure is a sleek looking speedster in any case.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 06:01 PM #9
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    This file had different paints also
    It's surely strange David!

    Here's how my download ended up!

    Name: P51.jpg Views: 9 Size: 73.5 KB

    As you can see, no "Risky Business" texture!

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 06:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:53 PM #10
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Downwind66 View Post
    It's surely strange David!

    Here's how my download ended up!

    Name: P51.jpg Views: 9 Size: 73.5 KB

    As you can see, no "Risky Business" texture!

    Rick
    And here is mine:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: p51 file.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 58.6 KB  ID: 220721

    Mine is actually a self installing .exe
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. C-17 Globemaster III risky landing in Gustaf III
    By seveverino in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-06-2013, 01:57 PM
  2. Risky business
    By FoxtrotSierra in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-27-2010, 06:41 PM
  3. Risky Business.....
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-16-2010, 09:20 PM
  4. Risky Indeed
    By wallyboard in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 04-22-2009, 07:06 AM
  5. Risky Business (Lear 60)
    By Steve6104 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:52 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules