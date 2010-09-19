Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Anyone that is looking for a nice assortment of North American P-51's, check this out

  1. Today, 12:48 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Cool Anyone that is looking for a nice assortment of North American P-51's, check this out

    I think there are 8-9 aircraft that come with the download! Most are high polished aluminum with nose art! Alphasim freeware offering!
    File on this site, fsx_p_51d_ver_1_1.zip Here are 2 examples:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-8-8_12-35-19-781.jpg  Views: 19  Size: 317.6 KB  ID: 220697

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-8-8_12-36-3-988.jpg  Views: 20  Size: 338.4 KB  ID: 220698

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:38 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Thanks for the lead Rick! I'm posting my flight with one of them in a minute
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:37 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,797

    Default

    Very nice. Hope they fly as good as they look.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:03 PM #4
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    Thanks Larry, they do!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:03 PM #5
    dogdish
    dogdish is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    840

    Default

    Hiya Rick,

    Did you try the guns on it yet? "i" key I believe

    Also try flying it at night and see if you got exhaust flames when you turn on the lights. There is a download for Roger Dial's P-51 that adds the exhaust flames by Jan Rosenberg. I adapted it to the default FSX Acceleration P-51 here...

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...er-with-lights

    Takes a little effort to add but worth it!
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:38 PM #6
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    I'll try both Jack! Not really into having the guns work, but the flames might be worth it. I think I saw them in the aircraft.cfg, but I will check!

    Thanks and hoping you are doing well! Trying times right now for all of us!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:55 PM #7
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by dogdish View Post
    Hiya Rick,

    Did you try the guns on it yet? "i" key I believe

    Also try flying it at night and see if you got exhaust flames when you turn on the lights. There is a download for Roger Dial's P-51 that adds the exhaust flames by Jan Rosenberg. I adapted it to the default FSX Acceleration P-51 here...

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...er-with-lights

    Takes a little effort to add but worth it!
    I tried the I key on mine and just got smoke
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:31 PM #8
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    I tried the I key on mine and just got smoke
    Try the small letter "i" not capital I. There's an effect file that has to be copied over to the FSX effects folder!

    Jack - I got the guns to work, but, not the engine flames!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Check... Check... Check
    By lostinthe619 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-19-2010, 01:23 PM
  2. Nice assortment of different planes
    By rantanplan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 07-27-2006, 12:31 AM
  3. Nice aircraft nice weather nice location( nice pilot)=good shots
    By yannickvw in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-15-2002, 06:13 AM
  4. New VA Blue Bird Charters of Anchroage takes delivery of first 777, check out these shots (and check out the new livery!)
    By SirMildredPierce in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-13-2002, 07:16 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules