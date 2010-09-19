Thread: Anyone that is looking for a nice assortment of North American P-51's, check this out

Hiya Rick,
Did you try the guns on it yet? "i" key I believe
Also try flying it at night and see if you got exhaust flames when you turn on the lights. There is a download for Roger Dial's P-51 that adds the exhaust flames by Jan Rosenberg. I adapted it to the default FSX Acceleration P-51 here...
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...er-with-lights
Takes a little effort to add but worth it!
