Thread: Believe It Or Not Alaska Airline Did Operate Hercules!!

    Thumbs up Believe It Or Not Alaska Airline Did Operate Hercules!!

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Presenting a nice Alaska Airlines Hercules action via flight from PAAQ Palmer Municipal Airport located 1 mile southeast of the central business district of Palmer in Matanuska-Susitna Borough of Alaska to PAHO Homer Airport located two miles east of the central business district of Homer in the Kenai Peninsula Borough of Alaska.

    Getting ready for fight to Homer that is considered and known as the Halibut Fishing Capital of the World.





    Starting engines!!





    Right engines started and revved up



    Starting left engines



    Gauges indicating that engines are ready for taxi!



    Starting to taxi to short of runway 34



    Entering into taxiway on way to runway 34



    Still taxiing on taxiway towards the runway



    Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of awesome Hercules action

    Here is the hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...erate-hercules

    Thank you for viewing. Please stay tuned for next exciting flight

    Regards,

    Aharon
    Beautiful Aharon!!

    And no, I wasn't aware a C-130 was flown by a civilian company, except for firefighting!

    Michael
    Great shots of the Alaska Air Herc Aharon. Very colorful and crisp as usual.
    Larry
    Wow, Aaron, that is one big "Bad Boy!" Very nice!

    Rick!
    Another great flight! That aircraft just looks tough.
    I think Buffalo might have used a couple at one point or another. don't remember.
    1+1=cow
    "WE jumped out a WINdow!" -Baymax (from Big Hero 6)
    The civilian version of the C-130 is L-382. Alaska Airlines had the L-100 (L-382) version of the C-130
    That was a golden Nugget!
    Didn't know that.
    I'd hitch a ride to go fishing!
    Thanks Aharon- beautiful shots!
