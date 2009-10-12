I am having a problem with FSX Steam Edition crashing on start up. I go to free flight mode and it crashes immediately. It worked perfectly fine until yesterday. I cannot find solutions.
I am only using a single monitor. FSX Steam Edition worked fine until yesterday. I don't know what changed. Here is my system:
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
CPU
Intel Core i7 7700 @ 3.60GHz
Kaby Lake 14nm Technology
RAM
16.0GB Dual-Channel Unknown @ 1197MHz (17-17-17-39)
Motherboard
Acer Aspire GX-785(KBL) (U3E1)
Graphics
HD2201 ([email protected])
3071MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB (Sapphire/PCPartner)
Storage
119GB Hitachi HFS128G39TND-N210A (SATA (SSD))
2794GB Seagate ST3000DM001-1ER166 (SATA )
Optical Drives
Slimtype DVD A DA8AESH
Audio
Realtek High Definition Audio
Here is the title of the Crash report that appears in my FSX file:
fsx_62615_crash_2020_6_9T7_30_2C0
I had so many crash reports since yesterday.
I have already checked the integrity of the files, but it did not stop FSX Steam Edition from crashing on start up.
Please help. Thank you in advance.
