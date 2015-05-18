I was just doing the limited options mission in fsx and went for Maui. Normally when I try the mission I would ignore the direction to make a decent to 10,000. Instead I would pitch up to gain altitude and drop my speed to 190. My thinking was if I am at a higher altitude when I start the glide I'll be able to get farther.
But today I went ahead and made a decent dropping about 700 per minute. This kept my speed up but my altitude drop. The thing I found odd was when I normally do it MY way I end up short of the runway. But in this case I found myself high on the approach!
So I'm curious as to why dropping altitude made for a longer amount of flight time than higher altitude?
