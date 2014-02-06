Thread: Sound issue

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Sound issue

    nbata1234
    Jan 2010
    When flying the airplane has a uneven sound in the VC when you loook left the sound is very low, when you look right the sound is very high.

    Anyone had this issue,

    Thanks
    darrenvox
    Mar 2005
    CYXU
    Hmm...I never have had that issue...but that's interesting


