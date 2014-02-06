Thread: Sound issue

When flying the airplane has a uneven sound in the VC when you loook left the sound is very low, when you look right the sound is very high.
Anyone had this issue,
Thanks
When flying the airplane has a uneven sound in the VC when you loook left the sound is very low, when you look right the sound is very high.
Anyone had this issue,
Thanks
Hmm...I never have had that issue...but that's interesting
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
Bookmarks