Hi there.
Im currently between I7 and I9 will look at a ryzen if necessary. and have a budget at max £1800. looking to make sure i can enjoy fs2020 to the max.
Does anyone have any recommendations. I wont touch Alienware. (Dell). their rep has crumbled on the last 12 months. but it needs to be quiet as possible, and beefy enough to run fs2020 at lovely smooth FPS. my curent noisy old beast will run fsx at 50 fps comfortably.. I want to future proof as much as possible.
Reason im asking is i have a couple of interesting looking desktops. but want to see if anyone else says the same.
Thanks in advance
