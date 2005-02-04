Thread: Default flight

How do I have FSXse remain at destination airport wwhen terminating
How do I have FSXse remain at destination airport wwhen terminating
At the end of your flight when you have parked your aircraft and turned off all of the systems, just hit the semicolon key and save the flight. Be sure to give that flight a name! Do not check it as "Save as Default Flight"! Next time you just hit the LOAD button, Choose your saved flight and hit fly now.
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
Bookmarks