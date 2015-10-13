Shalom and greetings all my pals,

Presenting a famous northern Scottish shuttle service between EGPF Glasgow International Airport located 9.9 miles west of centre of city of Glasgow to EGPB Sumburgh Sumburgh Airport located 20 miles south of city of Lerwick on the southern tip of the mainland island of Shetland Islands

Airborne after take off from EGPF now making right 180 degree turn to head to EDN waypoint above Edinburgh



On climb to 25,000 ft past Glasgow suburb



Dig out pretty Glasgow suburb



Now cruising across Scottish landscape





Intercepting EDN above city landscape of Edinburgh where you can spot stadium called S.R.U Playing Fields



Now heading north toward ADN waypoint



Cruising along eastern shore of northern Scotland passing EGOl airport that I cannot find on Goggle Maps



Passing EGPD Aberdeen International Airport located at Dyce approximately 5 nautical miles northwest of centre of city of Aberdeen



Intercepting ADN waypoint and making little left adjustment to head to WIK waypoint



Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip.

Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...huttle-service

