Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a famous northern Scottish shuttle service between EGPF Glasgow International Airport located 9.9 miles west of centre of city of Glasgow to EGPB Sumburgh Sumburgh Airport located 20 miles south of city of Lerwick on the southern tip of the mainland island of Shetland Islands
Airborne after take off from EGPF now making right 180 degree turn to head to EDN waypoint above Edinburgh
On climb to 25,000 ft past Glasgow suburb
Dig out pretty Glasgow suburb
Now cruising across Scottish landscape
Intercepting EDN above city landscape of Edinburgh where you can spot stadium called S.R.U Playing Fields
Now heading north toward ADN waypoint
Cruising along eastern shore of northern Scotland passing EGOl airport that I cannot find on Goggle Maps
Passing EGPD Aberdeen International Airport located at Dyce approximately 5 nautical miles northwest of centre of city of Aberdeen
Intercepting ADN waypoint and making little left adjustment to head to WIK waypoint
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...huttle-service
Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight
Regards,
Aharon
