Thread: Throttle advances after exiting slew

  Today, 11:43 AM #1
    TheRedBadger
    Throttle advances after exiting slew

    Hi again y'all, back for my monthly gripe

    This one's a simple but annoying one. Any airplane I exit slew (whether or not I actually move around with the slew or push any key) advances the throttle forward once I exit. It's fixed by calibrating the joystick (Logitech one), but that's an annoying thing to have to do every time I start the sim. I thought it might have had something to do with another controller like a PS4 controller connected, but that doesn't seem to be the case as it's off and disconnected. This is a new problem. I don't know what's causing it. It might be the PS4 controller being installed at all but it's been installed for sometime and I'd rather not touch that (my brother's the main user).

    Thanks!
  Today, 12:34 PM #2
    Hi,

    Have you tried pressing F1 first to make sure you are firmly on the ground before exiting Slew?
    Tom Gibson

