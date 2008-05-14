On a PA A320 I'm using, it seems to have duplicated nav lights, one set being correctly positioned and being little pin-pricks of light (as I prefer) and the other appearing to hang about a foot below the end of the wing and being bigger globes of light.
On another PA 320 sharing the same aircraft.cfg but a different model and texture, there is only one set of nav lights, the correctly positioned pin pricks. The said .cfg seems to be referencing nav light effects ending "320pa" which I assume are bespoke PA effects.
What may be causing the duplicate lights and how might I remove them?
Sorry for all my entry level questions and thanks in advance for any replies.
NK
Bookmarks