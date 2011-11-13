My virtual airline is looking for pilots and staff members we do support FSX P3Dv4,v5, X-plane 11 and soon FS2020,
Virtual Star Alliance here at this Virtual Airline we fly all Star Alliance routes and aircraft. We are a comprehensive virtual aviation network supporting flight simulation enthusiasts around the world. Virtual Star Alliance allows pilots maximum flexibility to fly everything from realistic air carrier routes to pattern work in a C172 to bush flying Alaska. There are no Test or hour requirements. our rules are simple we are working on where we can fly on POSCON, VATSIM, IVAO, JoinFS, PilotEdge, or Offline if you like to come and take a look. We have up to date flight scheduled from al Star Alliance Airline you can think off
http://flyvirtualstaralliance.com/
