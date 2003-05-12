Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Need a expert

    westway
    Feb 2005
    Connecticut,USA
    Need a expert

    Is there any way I can remove small bridges and overpasses in my FSX? The reason, there are multiple bridges and overpasses where they some not suppose to be and they all have black surfaces when they should be grey.
    HPR7 mad!
    Jul 2012
    Devon, UK
    I am guessing this is to do with your Orbx scenery, ref your previous
    post, have you actually looked at any of the replies, and if so were
    any of them helpful

    It would probably help if you were to let people know whether you
    tried any of the offered suggestions, and what, if any difference it
    made.

    I suspect looking at this post, that none of the previous suggestions
    helped, so if you have installed your Orbx scenery via "Orbx Central",
    then I don't know what else to suggest, as I said in a previous post, I
    use many Orbx products, and have always found them excellent and
    generally installed in the correct place, but on the odd occasion I have
    encountered a problem, they have been very helpful and have sorted
    these small issues promptly, so it may be worth contacting them, as I
    am pretty sure this is an installation issue,

    cheers
    "If the wings are travelling faster than the fuselage, it's probably a helicopter - and therefore unsafe !"
