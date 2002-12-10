Thread: Lisbon Runways (LPPT)

Originally Posted by Honus Originally Posted by

I'm having a heck of a time getting LPPT to recognize I want one rwy for takeoff/land (3/21) and the other for landing only. (17/35) I have done the following:



created crosswind rwys

remove 'start' positions from 17/35

closed rwy 3/21 for landings at both ends.

closed rwy 17/35 for takeoff at both ends.



Does it just not work? I've read other postings about difficulties with some airports and success with others.



2nd question,



When you go into 'approach mode' on Scenery Designer, you get the black screen showing the various waypoints around that runway. Does changng of these actually accomplish anything? someone mentioned removing the approaches for the runway where you want no landings. Is there further comment on this? Thanks,