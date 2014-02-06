Has anyone ever added sounds to a scenery set?
There is soundset out there for the ACG IWM Dxford Airshow add-on that adds the ambient sound to the show.
I'd like to set it up so that once parked and engines off,the ambient sounds can be heard.
Then once I start up again I can hear my engines and ATC chatter.
Would the "sound" have to be treated like a set of sounds for an aircraft,i.e a sound folder containing the wav file
and then a sound cfg file so that the sound could have "triggers" to start and stop it?
How could it be done?
