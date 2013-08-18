Gentlemen,
I have started flying the DC6. Reading the polit notes it talks of selecting, e.g. 33 inches of MAP......etc.
This is what I am having difficulty doing, as I don't fully understand.
Am I right in thinking MAP means mixture and pitch?
In the cockpit I see the green pitch levers, and I see ( lower down) some red mixture levers?
I can move each of these, of course, but how that gives me 33 inches of MAP or 36 inches of MAP etc, I do not know.
I see the rpm decreases etc on the engine dials, but don't fully understand the other dials.
What should I look for as I change these pitch and mixture settings as the flight progresses.
. Sorry if it's basic, but I feel so near to being able to fly this plane, but am stuck. Acronyms aren't my strong point😀
Thank you
Bookmarks