Is it just me? Or does ATC have some 'tude from time to time?
I believe I am ready to recommend a feature for consideration in a future release. Something like "Modes" for a flight session where ATC and surrounding programming behaves according a mode setting. One mode might be "Real World," another might be "instruction mode," which should have lots of 'tude and a good rules engine.
And finally, the one I am most interested in - "Off"
What is motivating this is probably integrated into more of FSX than just the ATC, but I believe ATC has a rules engine of some sort that I find unproductive.
If a serious pilot or prospective pilot is operating the simulations, they would likely always use either Instruction Mode, or Real World Mode. I would use those myself, depending on what I was doing.
However, if I am doing something specific and don't want to be bothered by ATC or other functionality interested in enforcing behavior - then I would like to turn it off.
My lesson manual says you can ignore ATC if you like, you don't have to call the towers or anything, the program still works. But, as it turns out = that ain't so. If I do not call the tower, quite often a plane will pull in to position and begin taking off just in time for me to land on top of them. Yeah, ok, it is teaching me. I got that. Please do that in Instruction Mode, but not in Off mode.
Another example, an airport with several great runways, but they clear me for the "no feathers dead concrete" off to the Left, and will not relent when I ask for another runway.
"Hey Alexa, STFU." I know I was not cleared to take off - and you are going to make me reset the flight because you are stuck in a loop yelling at me ? I don't think so. Lets have "modes."
I can tell a lot of good work has gone into making this Simulator as real as possible, and I really appreciate that. Good job ! But sometimes,
