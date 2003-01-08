Hi! This is a message of owner of REPLIKA SIMULATION GEAR:
Hi fellow virtual pilots!
My name is Hrvoje, from Croatia. For the past 5 years I've been working on designing and engineering replica WWII hardware for a better, more immersive flying experience.
It all started years ago as just 3d models, and few prototypes ordered from 3d printing companies. It took a few years for the technology to catch up so that these beauties could be manufactured on affordable CNC routers, Laser cutters and 3d printers.
Now, we have a convergence of technologies that allow me to completely manufacture these units in-house.
I present to you, my babies. 3 prototypes that I have been personally testing for the last 6 months. Electronics are arduino clones, programmed as generic windows joysticks, no drivers, plug'n'play. If you want, you can even program your own firmware. They come with a metal desktop stand, trim boxes, flaps and gear levers, and complete set of switches that are not in these pictures but will be presented soon.
There will be throttle and other stuff for Bf,FW190,Dora,Spit....
Here are the photographs I took in my newly assembled studio. As I get familiar with the camera I will present many more and of course, a youtube video of them in action. Here are the first few photographs (short usb cables only for photo shoot) :
There will be no pre-orders or sales, until my local, Croatian squad of 15 pilots finishes the beta testing.
EDIT 1: There are also Bf-109, 190 and others in development, plus my own bases and replaceable WWII grips. KG13 wink wink.
EDIT 2: All of my products are designed per available original blueprint scans that I purchase. Dimensions are 1:1 with adjustments to fit sensors and such.
Bookmarks