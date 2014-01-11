Hey everyone!
I have been looking for solutions to this and haven't found one yet. I have MS FSX Gold Edition and should have 80+ missions, but I don't.
I am running on an old Toshiba Satellite C655 laptop haha. I have factory reset it so it runs FSX fine and I used to have it on here a long time ago, but it was uninstalled and reinstalled since then. (I am also running win 10).
All this to be said, when I launch the game and go to missions, it seems as if I am only seeing the default missions from the base game and it doesn't seem to be recognizing the add-on missions.
Additionally, I do not see the default F-18 aircraft which will explain the missing aircraft carrier missions. But even when going into the files, I don't see any "military missions" in the missions folder. As stated, it seems like there are only default missions.
I have since tried the "repair" option as well.
I'm curious if this may have to do with having tried updating my scenery texture at one point. But since then, I have uninstalled the whole game and reinstalled it to bring back default settings and that didn't help.
I have the CD/DVD version from back in high school and I can only think my disk data has become somehow corrupt? If anyone knows a way of installing the game from a different source, I still have my CD key codes. I'm curious if that might solve it?
Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.
THANK YOU SO MUCH!
