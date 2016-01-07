Thread: FSX Stopped Working - Looking for Help

FSX SP2, Dell G7 laptop, windows 10, FSUIPC 4.8. Two additional screens beside the laptop main screen.
OK, its worked great for years. Just the other day McAfee asked to clean my disk, I foolishly said OK. It finished and all seemed fine.
A few hours later I started FSX. Everything worked, except when I hit Fly Now. The laptop main screen locks and shows a spinning wheel; but the screen looks like my normal desktop, but I can't do anything but use Task Manager to kill FSX. It exits and all is normal again.
FSX is seems to be opening a error dialog, but it doesn't show up on the screen. The windows task bar and task manager show it with no title or description.
McAfee tech support was no help. No history on what it actually removed.
Anyway, I completely uninstalled thru Win10, then manually deleted all files and directories. Reinstalled - got the same issue.
I tried to event view but didn't see any messages.
Any ideas on what part of the flight start FSX is getting stuck on?
