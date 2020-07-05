Thread: Free worldwide shipping:Propeller plane flight simulator push pull throttle handmade

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Hi, my name is Wernie, I´m a third year's electronics and mechatronics student form the Netherlands. I have a passion for flight simulators. I love designing and building my own equipment from my small apartment. For every piece of equipment I make for myself I build one or two more for selling. Selling these helps me finance my passion and help other pilots who aren´t able to build their own equipment. I build a push throttle for propeller planes that use an Arduino. It has three potentiometers, the push sticks, and six programmable buttons as an extra. The casing is made out of medium-density fibreboard. I make them on order so customization is possible. The price is 250,- EURO ( 283,- USD).



    I ship for free worldwide with DHL including a tracking number and payments are done with PayPal.

    Thank you,



    Wernie
