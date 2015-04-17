Thread: Microsoft.NET Framework unhandled exception error.

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    simtech95209
    Nov 2013
    KMOD
    83

    Value was either too large or too small for an Int 16. FSX pauses, after several "Continues" will return to normal.
    Basics: FSX-A on Win7 32bit. I replaced HDD about two years ago and 95% time FSX works fine. But particularily after the XF-103 , Milton's X-3 and the latest UFO update when performance goes off the charts, the FSX pauses with this error. I thought I had the necessary Framework versions.. now I'm not sure what I'm missing. I've been unable to find anything relating to FSX and Framework errors on google although there are some Framework errors dealing with scenery modules for FSX. I basically have a virgin scenery install. The problem manifests itself when I put the advanced designed aircraft into exceptional flight profiles like high ROC, exceptional acceleration, etc. Does anyone have any insight into how this can be corrected. It's very distracting to be rocketing skyward and then FSX pauses and I have to deal with this. I'll try to post the full error.


    Framework_Error_Capture.PNG
