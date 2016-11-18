Thread: A Baron in Blighty Contd.

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    During the last leg we were flying around near Goodwood, etc. and being low on fuel started a ILS Approach to EGHI (Southampton. The first shot here is crossing the rail yards while on ILS final and another aircraft had yet to clear the runway. This shot was taken as the Tower called us to Go Around.

    When looking at most of my flights I strongly suggest you actually click on every shot. This not only enlarges the shot, but also generally includes captions to explain what you're looking at.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Railyards by EGHI Aircraft on Runway! Need to Go Around!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 474.5 KB  ID: 219356

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Everyone is taking out a Pit Stop but me.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 335.7 KB  ID: 219357

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Waiting to Taxi back up the Duty.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 358.3 KB  ID: 219358

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Lots of water traffic Wonder about the virus.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 313.0 KB  ID: 219359

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17 Container ships too.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 376.2 KB  ID: 219360

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18 Looks like a normal day.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 334.8 KB  ID: 219361

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 19 That is the Osbourne House Queen Vicky used it as a getaway cottage.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 367.9 KB  ID: 219362

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20 The navy is heading out for overnight patrol.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 326.6 KB  ID: 219363

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 21 Setting up an approach to Sandown EGHR on the Isle of Wight.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 288.0 KB  ID: 219364

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 22 Red sails in the sunset. Not really it is a Beech but it is in the sunset.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 28.6 KB  ID: 219365

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 23 Downwind for Sandown.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 274.9 KB  ID: 219366

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 24 Finally parked on the Isle of Wight.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 232.9 KB  ID: 219367

    I hope you enjoyed these shots and remembered to read the captions.

    Michael
