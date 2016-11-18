Thread: A Baron in Blighty Contd.

During the last leg we were flying around near Goodwood, etc. and being low on fuel started a ILS Approach to EGHI (Southampton. The first shot here is crossing the rail yards while on ILS final and another aircraft had yet to clear the runway. This shot was taken as the Tower called us to Go Around.
When looking at most of my flights I strongly suggest you actually click on every shot. This not only enlarges the shot, but also generally includes captions to explain what you're looking at.
I hope you enjoyed these shots and remembered to read the captions.
Michael
Bookmarks