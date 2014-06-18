Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Can't find a way to activate FSX

  1. Today, 11:16 AM #1
    Gouaill
    Gouaill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    18

    Default Can't find a way to activate FSX

    Hi All,

    I had to reinstall Windows (now 10) on my laptop so I had to it too for my FSX Gold Edition. Now, after several attempts, I'm desesperate and can't activate the product with my product key. So I play in demo mode that closes after 30 minutes and doesn't allow add-ons. Main issue: when I load the game, I never had the registration window.

    This is what I did without success. Would you have any other solution?

    - Unchecked Run in compatibility mode in the FSX.exe property as recommanded in this forum Sticky post.

    - Used the Registry editor to allow the game registration window to open on startup as here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLDARPXgjVI

    - Called Microsoft Activation Center but they could not activate the product by phone since no registration window is opening.

    - Checked in the Help / About menu to ensure the product is not registered.

    Thanks very much in advance!
    With FS2020 coming, me and my son are more eager than ever to go back to flightsim.

    G
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:20 AM #2
    jorgen.s.andersen
    jorgen.s.andersen is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    5 NM NE of EDXF
    Posts
    2,218

    Default

    Be aware that if and when FS2020 comes out, it will probably demand much more of your hardware than FSX could ever dream of.

    I am saying IF above because all we have seen so far from Microsoft is vaporware.

    Jorgen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:46 AM #3
    Gouaill
    Gouaill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    18

    Default

    I agree. A new pc will sure be needed. Meanwhile, because FS2020 won't probably come before late fall, FSX and all the add-ons accumulated since 2012 is still a solution.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. where can i find Air Caraibes flight plans so i can fly the way they do
    By Soar 21 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-18-2014, 03:56 PM
  2. Help! I can't activate FSX
    By DayvidrSchultz in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-10-2013, 03:11 PM
  3. How can I activate FSX's GPS & auto-pilot for aircraft that do not have them?
    By pequot10 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-06-2013, 12:22 AM
  4. How the @#$%@ can I activate FSX
    By dlusty in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-01-2008, 09:59 AM
  5. How many times we can activate FSX?
    By Localizer in forum FSX
    Replies: 43
    Last Post: 10-18-2006, 09:06 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules