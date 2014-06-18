Thread: Can't find a way to activate FSX

Hi All,
I had to reinstall Windows (now 10) on my laptop so I had to it too for my FSX Gold Edition. Now, after several attempts, I'm desesperate and can't activate the product with my product key. So I play in demo mode that closes after 30 minutes and doesn't allow add-ons. Main issue: when I load the game, I never had the registration window.
This is what I did without success. Would you have any other solution?
- Unchecked Run in compatibility mode in the FSX.exe property as recommanded in this forum Sticky post.
- Used the Registry editor to allow the game registration window to open on startup as here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLDARPXgjVI
- Called Microsoft Activation Center but they could not activate the product by phone since no registration window is opening.
- Checked in the Help / About menu to ensure the product is not registered.
Thanks very much in advance!
With FS2020 coming, me and my son are more eager than ever to go back to flightsim.
G
Bookmarks