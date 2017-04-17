OpenTrack Mapping for IR headset
Caveat - I am a TOTAL newb to IR Headtracking. I bought the WONDERFUL Grass Monkey Odyssey wireless unit and my 'experience can be measured in hours & minutes rather than days or weeks.
Here however is a setup "tip" that I have not seen covered in any instructions and it concerns the very important MAPPING function in OpenTrack. It may be obvious to techie people, but this retired geezer didn't have the light bulb go on over my head till a few minutes ago - lol
The HORIZONTAL line (bottom line) of the mapping graph represents your head movement -left, right, up, down roll etc. The VERTICAL line represents the screen view result in the particular game you're playing. Setting up points along a diagonal line changes the line from a diagonal to a curve and 'smoothes out' the relative motion as seen on screen.
Example - YAW (left/right) - Setting it at about 25 horizontal and 180 vertical, translates to moving your head 25 degrees will look like it's moving 180 degrees in the sim. Adding a curve point or two makes it look more natural.
This 'dumb-guy' tip is probably super-stupid simple to everyone else out there, but I figured if it confused me? It may well confuse others, so I guess there's no harm in sharing my slow education to the world of IR.
