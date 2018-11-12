Hi,
I'm still reading my FSX manuals. There may be 50 pages on this very topic and I just have not found it yet.
I notice it makes some folks furious when you ask a question that is in the book, but ... I'm doing it anyway --
It is often instructive to watch the airplane traffic that is generated by the Sim. I find it especially so regarding taxiing. And that, by the way is how I can tell that it is computer driven. You just cant get as perfect as a computer driving a tricycle with your feet...
I would find it highly improbable that I am the only one that gets a little off of the yellow stripe. Not to mention in the dang grass.
My point: I would like to only see, and see all of, the planes that have actual Sim pilots flying them.
Is there a way to do that in FSX ?
Thanks in advance.
