Hey guys,
I am currently selling a full 737NG home cockpit. I always enjoy seeing the look on peoples faces when I tell them I have a 737 cockpit in my house. Over the past few years I really haven't had the chance to fly it much, so I have decided to sell it.
I have created a website that has photos and items that are included in the sale. A lot of hardware has come from Flightdeck Solutions. They are a great company that makes quality parts.
Please click below to visit the website:
http://8bd.298.myftpupload.com
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask.
Thanks,
Mark
