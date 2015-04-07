I would like to get some advice on setting up the flight control for helicopter. the specific problems are
problem 1. tail rotor doesn't do anything.
problem 2. z axis (collective). when trying to fly it is slow and is late in moving up on lift off, and requires almost full collective to get off ground.
problem 3. throttle doesn't seem to work at all while trying to fly or has so little effect you can't.
problem 4. cyclic movements are only a fraction of what the movement should be.
When in set up everything seems to set properly but they don't work. While doing the setup the controls seem to work, everything moves form all the down to all the way up. I fly helicopters in real life but has gotten really costly, so I through I would try this. Its not going well. Any help be really appreciated. I am using fsx gold edition on windows 7.
thanks
dlf
