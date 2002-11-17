Thread: Why only me........?

Normally I spitt through almost the whole archive of 'old posts' before I decide to post a new thread.
But It seems that in the whole wide FS world I am the only one who has this problem, so I have to 'come out' here.
My FS live: FS5 FS6 FS7 FS8 FS9 FSX all the way from 5 1/4 flop to 500G SSD.
In FS9 my ILS AP APPR landings with f.i. PMDG737 , PSS 757/777 QW 146/757 are 100% flawless, no matter what airport as long as the selected RW is ILS equipped :
Appr, Flaps, Flare, TD, Auto Brake, Rev Tr, Idle, Taxi, Shutdown at the gate all without a problem.
My ILS procedure(both FS9 and FSX): (Weather and ATC not active) Aircraft f.i. FSX QW B757.
- check Charts for RW and Navaid details.
- select appropriate ILS equipped RW.
- Set ILS Freq NAV1/PED and ILS Course (not really needed)
- Fly AC to beginning with HDG SEL and on RW HDG at minimal distance of 30NM and at Alt 4.000 ft.
- Enter the approach at SPD 180 Mph Flaps 5
- Fly the plane from here on Alt 4.000 ft but I set Altitude from here to - 0 -
- Normally the ILS becomes active between the 30 and 25 nm. distance from beginning of RW.
- wait for ILS to come in (the diamonds), set EFIS/AP to LOC first or straight to APPR.
- check that ALT SET and VS are both -0-
(Let AP APPR do the work without restrictions from possible ALT and VS Settings)
- Usually I'm a bit low here so first I enter LOC to follow the LAT part of the ILS.
- I start reducing speed and apply further flaps.
- I deselect AT at 500ft and select SPD manually to VREF.
- Now : the plane is flying on the correct RW heading and at an Altitude well below the expected Alt on which the GS will come in and at a speed that will allow for (Lat or Vert)corrections if needed.
- Mostly my ILS problems start at this point: The plane will not hold RW/ILS HDG but starts to drift left or right to a point were I have to stop LOC and switch to HDG SEL and fly to the centre of RW HDG. The fun is allready gone for me.... Then I'm so bussy correcting the Lateral part that often I don't see that the required Descent path is way under my AC. So now I have to switch to complete manual landing because I know that the APPR will never correct the errors. I land the plane but I and in some state of frustration I end FSX and start reading the manuals again ( and again and....)
Mostly I find my plane unable to maintain proper Localizer hold on the ILS HDG or the plane flies the correct localizer but simply
will not, no way, descent when the diamonds are sinking below the <> mark.
What makes me so sad is that I do 100% exactly the same things as in FS9 and there my ILS landings are so realistic and satifying. I consider myself a descent flyer but by no means a 'pro'
My level is : FSBuild flightplan , Fuel/Weightplanner, AC, FMC programming, Initial Ref, Load Flightplan, startup Little-NavMap load flightplan. and fly the flight : LNAV and VNAV until transition to STAR.
The inevitable question, I feel a bit embarrassed here, why do my FSX ILS Landings 'suck.........'
My ILS landings in default FSX planes have the same issues, I know that default FSX planes will not
flare before TD so manual flare is needed, no problem.
I7 6700K GTX1050TI4GB 16GB-DDR4 SSD500GB
C:/Steam////FSX SE , Flyaway Global Mesh, UTX-EUR, USA, CAN, ASK, ASIA , TAC , FSceneX
Thanks for any advice here.... (I can take a 'punch' if needed.............)
regards and stay safe, Peter
