I just watched a pretty amazing video, on You Tube, from Flight Sim. It gave a list of the aircraft we can expect in 4K. The aircraft, scenery and cockpits look fantastic.
This is the list:
Airbus A320
Boeing 747
Cessna 172
Cessna Grand Caravan
Cessna Citation
Daher TBM 900
Daher TBM 930
Daimond DA62
Icon A5
Piper PA18
PX Cub
Robin Apex DR400
BUT... wouldn't be nice if they could migrate a couple of aircraft from FSX? I have a couple of favorites, the DC-3 & the Gumman
Goose. I've always had a soft spot for radial engines. Mainly because I spent some time working on them.
Does anyone have a favorite they'd like to see in the new flight sim?
Oh and who's taking bets that we are going to end up with Microdsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (that was released in 2021) So many bugs!
Bookmarks