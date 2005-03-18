I am not a pilot. I have about 400 hours on FSX. I crashed about 90 times before I landed anything successfully.
After I started catching on, I crashed about 50% of the time. In my last 200 hours I have not crashed UNTIL - I tried to fly the C-17.
I have some kind of learning disability with that airplane.
To give you some idea of what I'm used to, (i.e. can land without crashing) I have flown these
piper cub
beech 58
DC-3
beech king air
C-130
B29 super fortress
Bombardier Lear Jet
F-111
Those machines make sense to me. The C-17 does not make sense to me *yet.
Anybody want to chat about C-17, I could really use it.
--John
