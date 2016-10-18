Which sub-forum here (flightsim.com) , or alternatively, which other forum would you suggest to ask questions about specific aircraft?
I'm not designing airplanes nor looking to discuss down deep software nuances --- I'm seeking simple tips on trim and speeds for take-off and landing. That sort of thing is *sometimes in the included docs, but not always. It is also *sometimes in a flight manual, but not always.
I just want to talk with people who fly certain planes.
Any assistance will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you in advance.
--John
