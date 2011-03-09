Hi Everyone!
I hope you are all staying safe and enjoying your weekend. We are launching a new Virtual Airline to simulate the WestJet operation as realistically as possible, WestJet Virtual! If you are interested in joining us we would love to have you onboard! Our website is: http://westjetvirtual.net/. Monday, June 1st is the official launch day of our virtual airline and we have some fun planned for your all! At 1800Z we will be pushing back from the Toronto Pearson Intertnational Airport (CYYZ) and heading to the Ottowa International Airport (CYOW). This flight will take us about an hour from gate to gate and it will be the official opening of our virtual airline! We hope you can join us and if you are please chat with us on our discord: https://discord.gg/7gz3VHg.
We hope to see you there!
Nick H | CEO
