Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: New Flight control system - recommendations please

  1. Today, 03:56 PM #1
    Tendet's Avatar
    Tendet
    Tendet is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    Cloudbase
    Posts
    123

    Default New Flight control system - recommendations please

    Hi

    I have now decided to try the Logitech X52 HOTAS Pro system after poor results with the Thrust master

    Click image for larger version.  Name: X52A.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 71.8 KB  ID: 219297

    If anyone uses this please can you suggest what settings you recommend? there are so many flight controls/ trims etc noT sure what to assign to which button? I have ideas but flight controls are supposed to be 'instinctive'. As in your hand goes to it automatically to control a flight issue

    Your guidance would be appreciated

    Thanks Folks
    Last edited by Tendet; Today at 04:00 PM.
    Vintage Avgas Head - "Dancing The Skies"......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Building new system= Need new pc part recommendations
    By fitzner in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 09-16-2012, 02:12 AM
  2. New Flight Control System In!
    By Bridget in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-02-2009, 03:42 PM
  3. Adding new Flight Control System
    By Bridget in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 37
    Last Post: 05-08-2009, 12:08 AM
  4. New System Recommendations
    By joe308 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-11-2004, 06:32 PM
  5. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE HELP ME WITH FLIGHT SIM 2002
    By muzza1234 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-28-2002, 01:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules