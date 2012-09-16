Thread: New Flight control system - recommendations please

New Flight control system - recommendations please
Hi
I have now decided to try the Logitech X52 HOTAS Pro system after poor results with the Thrust master
If anyone uses this please can you suggest what settings you recommend? there are so many flight controls/ trims etc noT sure what to assign to which button? I have ideas but flight controls are supposed to be 'instinctive'. As in your hand goes to it automatically to control a flight issue
Your guidance would be appreciated
Thanks Folks
Last edited by Tendet; Today at 04:00 PM.
Vintage Avgas Head - "Dancing The Skies"......
Bookmarks