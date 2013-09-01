Here is a video showing NEW flight dynamics for the AlphaSim UFO (circa 2008). Radical, radical, radical cfg and air file values allows for 'out of this world' performance, including climb to 200K ft in 3 mins at Mach 4.33, hover capability, and VTOL take offs and soft landings. Water landable. Not sure what altitude it is capable of climbing to - did not test yet. This is definitely the best looking UFO I have ever seen in Flt Sims.
Model by P. McDonell & P. Perrott, Textures by J. McDaniel & P. Perrott, Nav Lights by Bob Chicilo. NEW flight dynamics are meant to be used for ROCKETS (ie: long tube versus small disc) but they still work good. YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/mdAb9QDe9hY . 20May30.
Chuck B
Napamule
