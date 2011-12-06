Just out of the blue my FSX-SE pilot records logbook, rewards and missions were blank. I did try the FSX file recovery software. It didn't work. I even installed FSX out of the box. The log was still empty and not even recording new flights. I did have the missions and it does give me new rewards, but won't record new flight logs.
At this point all I want to know is how can I get a hold of some fresh files to just start over. And, where exactly do I install them? I am sticking to FSX (boxed edition. I deleted the FSX-SE).
