I've been messing round with the FSUIPC and Lua files for the Aerosoft A320. I have got some functions to work but the majority aren't working, I am doing the same for each but have hit a road block as to why some aren't working and some are. I know that the toggle functions are a bit inconsistent in working so have been using the "On", "Off" functions and the "Set" option for the Lua within FSUIPC but even this is not working for additional Lua at this point.
This is the link to the file I have been using to create the lua file(s): https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/5...v18-23-jan-20/
And have followed this process: https://forum.aerosoft.com/index.php...g-with-fsuipc/
Any help please folks ! Thanks !
