Hi all,
My first post here so...…
I retired from Canadian aviation and moved to the DR in the Caribbean about 6 years ago.
Finally got my computer sent down by FedEx after about 5 years but when it arrived, my hard drive with the all the years of aircraft and scenery on it did not arrive with it.
Needless to say, I was a bit PO'd.
FedEx was a great help, "Not our problem".
Anyway, that's the leadin.
Now here I sit with FA to do because we're also locked down here too (19:00 to 06:00).
Being out of touch for 5 years, I was unaware of FS2020 in the works.
When I found out about it, WOW!
I could not believe what I was seeing.
I'm well aware that MS basically abandoned us but...…
As I sit here in my apartment having had more than enough Presidentes and wondering if the planet is going to survive this latest test, I have to wonder, what is there to look forward to?
With Trump and Covid-19, I kinda thought all hope was lost but holy crap!
A light out there to aim for.
I'm not a computer nerd or anything like that but FS2020 gave me hope.
I've read a bunch of posts here and I have to wonder what they're about.
Do you honestly figure that Orville and Wilbur got it right the first time?
From what I've seen, this is awesome!
We have to start somewhere and I'm totally onboard for this iteration of FltSim.
Give them a chance during these trying times, please.
Thanx,
Dave
