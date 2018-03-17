Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New User - Need some advice

  Today, 01:16 AM
    dgeehot
    Default New User - Need some advice

    I would like to get a Flight Simulator - But not sure which one (aka - the plus, minus, pro, cons) of each one A friend of mine suggested I go with Microsoft, another one suggested X-Plane 11 and another suggested Prepar 3D. My computer is Intel Core i5-6600k CPU @ 3.50 Ghz with 16.00 Gb of RAM. Can anyone give me some friendly suggestions, direction and/or advice. I don't want to spend money and then figure out that I really should have gotten a different software. I have no Flight Sim experience - Thanks
  Today, 10:04 AM
    lnuss
    Default

    Given your computer, I suspect you'd get the most bang for the buck out of Microsoft's FSX, but you can try the demo of X-Plane yourself -- it's full featured for (I think) 10 minutes. You haven't mentioned anything about what type of controls you may have (stick, yoke, rudder), nor about your interest in aviation, that is, general aviation (light aircraft), airliners, bizjets, military or whatever. You also didn't mention whether you have any actual aviation experience.

    You might note that FSX includes a built-in set of flying lessons, which may be of help to you. Some folks here would prefer FS2004 (don't know where you'd get it these days) since it's not quite as demanding on a computer, but it also lacks a few features, though it still has the lessons.

    I'm sure there will be other thoughts expressed here shortly...

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
