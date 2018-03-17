Thread: New User - Need some advice

I would like to get a Flight Simulator - But not sure which one (aka - the plus, minus, pro, cons) of each one A friend of mine suggested I go with Microsoft, another one suggested X-Plane 11 and another suggested Prepar 3D. My computer is Intel Core i5-6600k CPU @ 3.50 Ghz with 16.00 Gb of RAM. Can anyone give me some friendly suggestions, direction and/or advice. I don't want to spend money and then figure out that I really should have gotten a different software. I have no Flight Sim experience - Thanks
