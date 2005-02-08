Recently I purchased Vector, OpenLC NAmerica and OpenLC Europe, with HIGH expectations that my default scenery would show significant improvement. However this is not entirely true. What I am noticing is "bridges" where bridges are not suppose to be, in the middle of neighborhoods and fields, and the bridge surface is BLACK. Also car traffic is running across houses and wooded areas where there are no roads. Additionally in some cases some of the features of some add-on scenery has lost objects like houses and buildings. While I appreciate the overall improvement to scenery these other issues make for dysfunctional flying experiences. I had had UTUSA/Europe, but they were uninstalled to avoid any conflict with Orbx products above. So, is there a "fix" to these issues?
